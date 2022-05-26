CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the 315th Airlift Wing’s 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4CTCS) took home first place in a multi-national competition meant to test physical, tactical, and technical proficiencies.

The 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition brought visual information specialists, public affairs mass communication specialists, and combat photographers from across the Department of Defense (DoD) and NATO to Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia.

Via 315AW

Two 4CTCS teams were selected to participate in the competition: Team 7, comprised of Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg and Senior Airman Joseph LeVeille, and Team 8, comprised of Master Sgt. Fracisco Govea II and Senior Airman Jake Buck.

The teams participated in a variety of challenges, including Hero workouts, capabilities briefings, day and night land navigation, swimming, ruck marches, tactical events, sensitive site exploitation, pistol challenges, marksmanship qualifications, and stress shoots.

The competition also had more artistic projects. Team 7 created a video about how LeVeille’s father, who died serving in the Army, inspired him to join the service.

Team 7 took home first place in 21 events.

Lundborg said that the highlight of the competition was meeting others and improving job skills. “I love the training opportunities that come with this competition,” he said. “We’re all able to learn from each other and give back to the community.”

LeVeille agreed, saying “it was a privilege to compete with such talented professionals.” He added that it was an honor to tell his father’s story as well.