Joint Base Charleston celebrates Birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Thursday celebrated its 10 birthday!

Although the base has been around for much more than 10 years, JBC is celebrating 10 years as a joint community.

JBC is one of 12 Joint Bases within the Department of Defense (DoD).

It is home to 60 DoD and Federal agencies, including Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard units. JBC also houses the Air Force’s largest fleet of C-17’s.

In addition to supporting defense readiness across the globe, JBC has a massive impact on the state and local levels.

Over half of the DoD contracts in SC are tied to JBC. It is the largest employer in the tri-county area, with around 20% of all jobs in the Charleston Metro area connected to JBC.

JBC is connected, directly or indirectly, with the some 14,000 service members in Charleston and the $10.8 billion economic impact made locally by the DoD.