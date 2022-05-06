CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Joint Base Charleston C-17 recently got a new paint job to honor the legacy of the 16th Airlift Squadron.

As airmen and families gathered to celebrate the squadron’s 82-year history, a new piece of nose art was unveiled.

A 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III is prepared for a nose art unveil ceremony on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 6, 2022. The 16th AS began flying the C-17 in 2002. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

U.S. Air Force Airmen and their families gather for a 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III’s nose art unveil ceremony on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 6, 2022. Families were welcomed into the squadron for the ceremony and an open house tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

U.S. Air Force Airmen and their families pose for a photo during a 16th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III’s nose art unveiling ceremony on the flightline at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 6, 2022. The 16th AS and their families celebrated the 82-year history of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

The image depicts the profile of the squadron’s mascot, a lion, along with two C-17s flying over the globe.

The lion symbolizes bravery, strength, and nobility of character — all key qualities of the 16th Airlift Squadron.

Other images paying tribute to South Carolina and Team Charleston were also painted on the plane for the unveiling.