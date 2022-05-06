CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Joint Base Charleston C-17 recently got a new paint job to honor the legacy of the 16th Airlift Squadron.
As airmen and families gathered to celebrate the squadron’s 82-year history, a new piece of nose art was unveiled.
The image depicts the profile of the squadron’s mascot, a lion, along with two C-17s flying over the globe.
The lion symbolizes bravery, strength, and nobility of character — all key qualities of the 16th Airlift Squadron.
Other images paying tribute to South Carolina and Team Charleston were also painted on the plane for the unveiling.