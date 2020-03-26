Joint Base Charleston declares HPCON Charlie, limits base access

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) has declared HPCON Charlie and will begin limiting base access in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective Saturday.

HPCON Charlie indicates a Health Protection Condition level with a substantial threat of sustained community transmission.

According to a press release from JBC, only mission critical personnel will be allowed on the base Monday through Friday.

Under these circumstances, mission critical personnel include “active duty, guard, reserve, government civilian and contractor personnel as defined by the appropriate director, unit commander, Servicing Contracting Officer or the 628th Contracting Squadron.”

All other personnel will only have access to the base on Saturdays and Sundays.

Exceptions to access restrictions include: