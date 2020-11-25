Joint Base Charleston delivers disaster-relief packages to Honduras following Hurricanes Eta, Iota

CHARLLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Airmen with the 16th Airlift Squadron of Joint Base Charleston on Wednesday delivered nearly 22,000 pounds worth of disaster-relief supplies to Honduras, as the nation recovers from the devastating impacts of Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Wayne Capps)

The supplies include water purification systems and donations collected by Charleston-based charity Water Mission.

Mark Baker, director of disaster response for Water Mission, explained that “Safe water is the most critical thing a person can have in the aftermath of a disaster.” He said that “the quickest way to get supplies into Honduras is with the Air Force, because some places are inundated with as much as eight to nine feet of water.”

Thanks to the Denton Amendment, “a State Department and USAID program that allows humanitarian aid to be flown on existing US Air Force missions,” space permitting.

Missions flown in conjunction with the Denton Amendment “are flown at no additional cost to the US taxpayers.”

The some $81,140 worth of supplies are expected to help around 35,000 people.