JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston on Saturday will host a job fair that is open to the public.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at ‘The Dive,’ located at 1680 Fletcher Street.

Job seekers are asked to bring copies of a current resume and “dress for success.”

To set up a profile and explore what jobs are available, visit USAJOBS.gov and search Joint Base Charleston or call Joint Base Charleston Human Resources at (843) 963-7921.