CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Tuesday initiated Hurricane Condition 4 as the Lowcountry prepares for the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Condition 4 is declared when a storm is expected to bring sustained winds of 58 miles per hour or greater within 72 hours. Impacts from Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt in the Lowcountry as early as Thursday, with the main event expected sometime Friday.

Under Hurricane Condition 4, JBC is beginning “precautionary preparations to secure property that may be exposed to storm conditions and plan for the possible evacuation of aircraft, personnel, and their families.”

JBC is coordinating with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local authorities to streamline the response.

JBC personnel and residents are asked to ensure their own plans are in place and prepare to evacuate in case an evacuation order is issued.