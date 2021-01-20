Joint Base Charleston Master Sergeant featured in Inaugural Parade Across America

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Cary-Ann Thomas, of Joint Base Charleston’s 628th Airbase Wing, was featured in Tuesday night’s virtual Parade Across America to celebrate the Inauguration of President Joe Biden.
MSgt Thomas was highlighted as one of the nation’s Real Heroes for sewing masks to support healthcare workers throughout the pandemic. She inspired individuals at military bases around the world to do the same.
MSgt Thomas serves as the Section Chief of the Contingency Cell for the 628th Contingency Cell for the 628th Contracting Squadron. She ” manages the Unit Deployment program and provides contingency support to geographic combatant commanders, and the Unit Training programs, overseeing the training of 53 Acquisition professionals that execute programs worth more than $65 million annually.”
She welcomed Vice President Biden as the new Commander in Chief on behalf of the men and women at Joint Base Charleston.