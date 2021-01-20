Joint Base Charleston Master Sergeant featured in Inaugural Parade Across America

Master Sgt. Cary Ann Thomas, 628th Contracting Squadron contingency cell section chief, presents her Coast Guard chief recognition pin at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., March 31, 2020. Thomas was one of 36 selected to attend the Chief Petty Officer Academy Course in Petaluma, California in February. The five-week course serves as a replacement to the Air Force Senior NCO Academy to 36 chosen individuals, and it stresses leadership and teamwork during the transition from E-6 to E-7. For Air Force students, the class is an opportunity to learn about leadership and teamwork from their sister service’s viewpoint. According to the Chief Petty Officer Academy Course website, major themes of the course include professionalism, self-awareness, leadership, communication skills, strategic thinking, education and lifelong learning and health and wellness. Thomas was voted upon by classmates to receive the Spirit of the Chief award, the Coast Guard’s equivalent to the John Levitow Award, during graduation.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Cary-Ann Thomas, of Joint Base Charleston’s 628th Airbase Wing, was featured in Tuesday night’s virtual Parade Across America to celebrate the Inauguration of President Joe Biden.

MSgt Thomas was highlighted as one of the nation’s Real Heroes for sewing masks to support healthcare workers throughout the pandemic. She inspired individuals at military bases around the world to do the same.

MSgt Thomas serves as the Section Chief of the Contingency Cell for the 628th Contingency Cell for the 628th Contracting Squadron. She ” manages the Unit Deployment program and provides contingency support to geographic combatant commanders, and the Unit Training programs, overseeing the training of 53 Acquisition professionals that execute programs worth more than $65 million annually.”

She welcomed Vice President Biden as the new Commander in Chief on behalf of the men and women at Joint Base Charleston.