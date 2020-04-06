Joint Base Charleston mobilizes medical personnel to assist in NYC’s COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston has mobilized its Reserve medical personnel to help with the dire COVID-19 situation in New York City.

Officials with Joint Base Charleston said the Air Force Reserve mobilized more than 120 medical personnel across the nation to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. within 48 hours to help with the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Joint Base Charleston’s 315th Airlift Wing mobilized a doctor, physician assistant and four nurses who are in the process of departing for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst before heading to New York City’s Javits Center.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women of the 315th Airlift Wing who stepped up to take on this mission,” said Col. Adam Willis, commander of the 315th Airlift Wing.

JBC said members were screened for impact to their civilian communities and professions through a volunteer process.

“We did not want to pull a doc or nurse out of their community clinical practice or hospital if already ensconced in coronavirus operations,” said Col. Teresa Bisnett, Air Force Reserve Command’s surgeon general.

According to Joint Base Charleston, Bisnett is a top doctor at the command. They said her team of medical specialists, and the unit and wing commanders, worked to ensure there was a proper balance between civilian responsibilities and military requirements ahead of the deployment.

“It was truly a team effort with our units to ensure the right Reservists were selected to provide this surge capability to our nation,” Bisnett said.