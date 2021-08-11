Joint Base Charleston moves to HPCON Bravo due to increase in COVID-19 cases

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Monday entered Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo due to the increase in community COVID-19 cases.

HPCON Bravo indicates an outbreak or heightened risk of exposure to a health risk or disease either on the base or within the surrounding community.

Health Protection Measures (Air Force courtesy graphic)

Under HPCON Bravo, JBC will continue operating normal schedules, but has implemented mask requirements for anyone on base.

Masks are required for everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Vaccinated individuals may choose not to wear masks outdoors, but unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks outdoors as well.

Exceptions to mask wearing include the following, according to JBC:

Religious beliefs

Underlying health conditions

When outdoors and social distancing

When actively participating in physical fitness with social distancing

When alone in a vehicle or with members of the same household

When it interferes with the proper use of PPE needed to accomplish military duties

When eating or drinking

When alone in an office

Vaccinated individuals may choose to practice social distancing while on base, but unvaccinated individuals are required to practice social distancing.

The Department of Defense (DoD) is encouraging all service members to get vaccinated, but has not yet instituted a vaccinated requirement.