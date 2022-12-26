FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – Airmen and women assigned to Joint Base Charleston recently participated in the Randy Older Memorial Operation Toy drop 2.0.

The exercise brings together units from around the world for a training event and a chance to give back to the community.

Staff Sgt. Noemi Dutra and Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

In addition to participating in exercises to “increase joint airborne proficiency,” members of the 437th Airlift Wing helped deliver Toys for Tots presents to local children in need.

Joint Base Charleston said that the event involves “more than 2,000 paratroopers, jump masters, and allied partners [joining] forces to train, validate, and give back to the local community.”