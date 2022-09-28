CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) on Wednesday moved to Hurricane Condition 3 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival.

Under HuURCON3 JBC is relocating its C-17 fleet, which is one of the largest in the U.S. Air Force, to save-haven locations.

The planes are being moved so that they can remain ready for rapid deployment should they be called on.

While no evacuation order has been given as of Wednesday evening, some services are being interrupted.

The 628th Medical Group and Naval Health Clinic Charleston will close at 12:00 p.m. Thursday and remain closed on Friday.

The Visitor Center will close at 3:#0 p.m. Thursday and remain closed Friday.

The Child Development Centers and Youth Centers will also be closed Friday.

Additional closures will be announced on the base’s social media pages.