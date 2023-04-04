JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) is seeking additional Uber drivers to expand services on the base.

JBC is hoping to authorize at least 100 additional drivers and make night-time services more widely available.

Drivers can be from the base or from the community. Those interested can visit a JBC Visitors Center to apply.

Current Uber drivers can also apply, but must visit the visitor’s center to apply for an access card and enroll in the JBC program through Uber, according to JBC.

“The current rideshare initiative has already shown potential to provide a safe, reliable service to single service members and families residing on [JBC],” said Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Bateman.

Once the rideshare program is fully launched, JBC plans to offer Uber Eats as well.

For more information, call the Air Base Visitors Center at (843) 963-5729 or the Weapons Station Visitors Center at (843) 794-4232.