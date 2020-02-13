Joint Base Charleston to conduct a prescribed burn on Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Joint Base Charleston and the Air Force Wildland Fire Center will be conducting a prescribed burn on Thursday.

Do not be alarmed if you see or smell smoke in the Marrington Burn Areas between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The burn, which is not a wildfire, is managed and conducted by trained natural resources professionals and is coordinated with the South Carolina Forestry Commission and with federal and municipal fire departments.

Officials say prescribed fires help reduce natural fuel loads in the woods, enhance timber and wildlife habitat, restore ecosystems and suppress forest diseases and pests.