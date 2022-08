CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area.

Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises.

The exercises may result in increased vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area, according to JBC.

JBC is asking the community to be patient as the exercise is underway.