CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Jonas Brothers favorite popcorn is now available in Charleston-area Walmart stores.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn is a popcorn with a special seasoning bled created by the Jonas Brothers’ longtime friend Rob Garbowsky. Rob Garbowsky is the father of the band’s former bassist and current management team member, Greg Garbowsky, affectionately known as ‘Garbo.’

The families have teamed up again to bring their favorite snack to the public. After a successful soft launch selling it at shows during the 2021 Remember This tour, the popcorn is now available to the masses.

The popcorn is gluten free, GMO free, vegan, and only 50 calories per cup. It is available exclusively at Walmart and walmart.com.