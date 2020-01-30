Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, has passed away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Judy Scott, mother of Walter Scott, passed away on Tuesday, according to Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson.

Solicitor Wilson posted a tribute recalling Scott as a remarkable woman.

Judy Scott came into the public eye after the death of her son, Walter Scott, was killed by former Officer Michael Slager in 2015.

Judy Scott spearheaded efforts to get justice for her son. Solicitor Wilson credited her as “the matriarch who not only led her family to peace, but who also led the rest of us.”

Slager was originally charged with murder, which resulted in a split jury and ultimately a mistrial. Slager eventually pled guilty to federal charges of civil rights violations.