CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Brides and high school sweethearts are invited to a special shopping event supporting the Charleston community.

Those searching for wedding, bridesmaids, wedding guests, or cocktail dresses are invited to “A Gown Affair” happening on April 24 at the Mills House.

The event is free and open to the public, scheduled from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Guests can shop from nearly 500 gowns from luxury boutiques with a wide variety of colors, sizes, and styles to choose from.

JLC will also sell a limited number of VIP tickets, giving interested guests early access to the sale.

For $25, guests can shop in advance before doors open at 11 a.m. Through April 5th, guests purchase VIP tickets for $20. Tickets can be purchased here – sales end on April 17.

All proceed from the sale go towards JLC’s mission.