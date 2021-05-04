Junior Stingrays win Gold at USA Hockey’s National Championship

DALLAS, T.X. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Junior Stingrays 14U hockey team took the tier 2 Gold medal at USA Hockey’s National Championship game in Dallas, Texas.

From April 28 to May 3, teams from across the nation competed for the title. The Junior Stingrays were all around leaders in the tournament, earning top spots for scoring, assists, and goaltending.

After beating the Greenville Road Warriors to secure their spot at the national tournament, the Junior Stingrays faced teams from Kentucky, Wyoming, and Idaho in the round-robin play.

They then advanced to the semi-finals, defeating a team from Montana and moving to the Championship.

The Junior Stingrays competed against a team from Atlanta in the Championship, which ended regulation play in a 4-4 tie. After 10 minutes of overtime, Captain Colton Mons scored the winning goal.