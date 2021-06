AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is on scene on Highway 17 near Milcrest Road where a male bear was struck by a vehicle.

The accident appears to have happened overnight, officials say. The bear is believed to be at least 3 years old.

The removal of the bear will be handled by federal and state wildlife officials.

More details to come as we receive new information.