UPDATES, PHOTOS, AND VIDEOS: Structure fire near Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE (10:44 P.M.): News 2’s Katie Turner was at the scene of the fire. She spoke with fire officials and has the latest details in the above video.

UPDATE (7:25 P.M.): The Charleston Fire Department said in a Tweet that crews are still working to eliminate hot spots, but the fire is mostly contained.

Road closures are currently still in effect.

A media brief began at 7:15 p.m., and News 2 is at the scene. We will be speaking with the fire chief afterwards. We will bring you details following the meetings.

UPDATE (6:20 P.M.): The Charleston Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of the fire.

Rutledge Ave at Grove St. is closed to traffic until further notice.

ORIGINAL (5:51 P.M.):

First responders are working to contain a structure fire in the Hampton Park area, near 55 Cleveland St.

Heavy smoke can be seen throughout the area.

Charleston Fire Department has identified the structure as a storage building.

