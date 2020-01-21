UPDATES, PHOTOS, AND VIDEOS: Structure fire near Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE (10:44 P.M.): News 2’s Katie Turner was at the scene of the fire. She spoke with fire officials and has the latest details in the above video.

UPDATE (7:25 P.M.): The Charleston Fire Department said in a Tweet that crews are still working to eliminate hot spots, but the fire is mostly contained.

Road closures are currently still in effect.

A media brief began at 7:15 p.m., and News 2 is at the scene. We will be speaking with the fire chief afterwards. We will bring you details following the meetings.

💥FIRE UPDATE: Rutledge Ave @ Grove St. still closed as fire crews are out here working. Speaking to the Fire Chief soon. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/2KeOgMK7cG — Katie Turner (@katieturnernews) January 22, 2020

UPDATE (6:20 P.M.): The Charleston Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of the fire.

Rutledge Ave at Grove St. is closed to traffic until further notice.

ORIGINAL (5:51 P.M.):

First responders are working to contain a structure fire in the Hampton Park area, near 55 Cleveland St.

Courtesy of: CFD Twitter

Heavy smoke can be seen throughout the area.

Charleston Fire Department has identified the structure as a storage building.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.