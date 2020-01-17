JUST IN: Dominion Energy to stop tree cutting on Sullivan’s Island immediately

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – As of Friday night, Dominion Energy has agreed to immediately halt all palmetto tree cutting on Sullivan’s Island (SI), according to SI Mayor, Patrick O’Neil.

News 2 spoke with Mayor O’Neil shortly after his meeting with Dominion Energy officials; he said that the two parties have come to an agreement regarding tree cutting on the island.

Moving forward, officials from the town and Dominion Energy will work together to evaluate each individual tree’s risk factor. Only trees that pose a serious threat to the power system will be removed, and officials will attempt to transplant the trees to other places on the island.

Officials will try to come up with alternatives for trees that pose a serious threat but can’t be transplanted before cutting them down.

Mayor O’Neil said that he is pleased with the outcome of todays meeting and Dominion’s willingness to listen.