Justice for Jennifer: loved ones of murder victim gather for candlelight vigil

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Friends and family gathered on Tuesday night to honor the life of 36-year-old Jennifer Grant.

Grant’s body was found in a wooded area near Spruill Avenue and Arbutus Avenue around 10PM on December 1st. Since then, two suspects have been identified and charged, but community members say justice has not been served.

“Give them the courage to continue to stand in the midst of all that is going on and God we trust you, we never doubt you,” says a pastor at the vigil.

Loved ones say that Grant’s bright future was cut too short. While they grieve her loss alongside the Union Heights Community, they are still looking for answers.

The vigil started with a gathering on Forest Avenue where some a few took time to sing and pray. Then the group took their lit candles down the road to Spruill Avenue; chanting “justice for Jennifer” along the way.

They stopped on the train tracks where Grant’s body was found and prayed more. Family members said a few words and then released white balloons in her honor.





A representative for the family says they are working to make funeral arrangements. To learn more about the investigation and charges, click here.