Juveniles charged with murder of Tom DiLorenzo to be tried as adults

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Monday announced plans to try three juveniles involved in the July 17 attempted robbery and murder of Tom DiLorenzo as adults.

Wilson said that her office’s “review of the fact and evidence in these cases, to include the histories of these defendants, supports our belief that the safety of our community is best served by trying them as adults.”

According to the report, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) determined that the three juveniles drove a recently stolen car from North Charleston to Downtown Charleston, where the suspects committed multiple armed robberies.

They robbed a 74-year-old female and a 20-year-old male construction worker before the fatal incident.

The driver remained in the car while two of the suspects held Suzanne Austin, the recently appointed Provost of College of Charleston, and her husband, Tom DiLorenzo, at gunpoint, demanding money. DiLorenzo was fatally shot following the attempted robbery.

Two suspects fled on foot, and the driver fled in the stolen vehicle.

The suspects were originally charged in family court. Now, Wilson’s office has filed to transfer jurisdiction to General Sessions Court.

The Department of Juvenile Justice will now conduct evaluations regarding the “sophistication, maturity, and susceptibility to rehabilitation” of each juvenile.