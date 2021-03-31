Keep pets up-to-date on rabies shots

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A veterinary technician prepares to vaccinate a dog named Cohiba at a drive-through pet vaccine clinic at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 23, 2020 in Mission Viejo, California. The vaccine clinic is usually conducted by walk-in but was held as a drive-through for safety reasons as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Some dogs were vaccinated inside their owner’s vehicles while other dogs and cats received their vaccines outside the car. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday is encouraging pet owners to keep their pets up-to-date on rabies shots.

DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister, said that “keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal.”

Across South Carolina, 168 animals were confirmed positive for rabies in 2020. Moreover, at least one lab-confirmed case of rabies was identified in 31 of South Carolina’s 46 total counties.

Many low-cost clinics are available throughout South Carolina. Click here for a full list.