Keep pets up-to-date on rabies shots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday is encouraging pet owners to keep their pets up-to-date on rabies shots.
DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister, said that “keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal.”
Across South Carolina, 168 animals were confirmed positive for rabies in 2020. Moreover, at least one lab-confirmed case of rabies was identified in 31 of South Carolina’s 46 total counties.
Many low-cost clinics are available throughout South Carolina. Click here for a full list.