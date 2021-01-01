Keeping your New Year’s Resolutions for all of 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – It is the official start of the New Year and that means New Year’s Resolutions have officially begun.

According to the American Psychological Association (APA), the number one thing you’ll want to do if you have a New Year’s Resolution is to start small and make it something you will be able to keep. By also changing one behavior at a time, you are ensuring that you are not overwhelming yourself in the beginning.

Another key item to remember: perfection is unattainable. Minor missteps will happen, and that is okay. What matters is getting back on track for your goal. The APA states that you should talk to your friends and family about your intentions for the year and have them hold you to it in a supportive manner.

For Jalisa Loving, she said she took a look at 2020 and knew that she could do better. Loving said her New Year’s resolution is simple in her eyes; it’s to be a better person than she was the year prior, and she has even figuring out a plan to accomplish it.

Making little small goals for myself, that maybe I didn’t quite accomplish last year and just strive that this year. Jalisa Loving, Lowcountry Resident

For Alena James, a visitor to the Lowcountry who began her year by walking the Ravanel Bridge, she shared her excitement for 2021. With a new outfit and running shoes on, she has already begun to implement her first goal of being healthier.

Her second goal is to get into a PhD program for Microbiology. James said the drive to get into the program stems from the pandemic and wanting to help more in a higher position.

It’s probably pushed me a little more to really apply and you know hopefully figure out a way that we can kind of save the world a little bit. So, I just really want to go back to school and get my PHD and do something to contribute so we don’t ever have to have another pandemic again. Alena James, Lowcountry Visitor

The APA states that if at anytime you feel overwhelmed or a sense of ‘drowning’ by your yearly desires, seek professional help.