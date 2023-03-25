NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will hold a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting event for the Keith Summey North Charleston Library on April 20.

The Keith Summey North Charleston Library will replace the Cooper River Memorial Library in North Charleston, which moved to a temporary location in April 2021 and officially closed in November 2022.

“We’re thrilled to bring the latest library resources, services, and technology to this area, while also honoring the history and impact of the former Cooper River Memorial Library that once sat on this site,” Executive Director Angela Craig said.

The library is located at 3503 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Library features include:

Community and study rooms

Outdoor reading area

Self-Check kiosks and Automated Materials Handling

Creative studios/makerspace

Storytime room

Dedicated children and teen areas

Learning (computer) lab

Demonstration kitchen

Interactive history display

“We hope the community will join us in celebrating the opening of this brand-new hub for knowledge and connection,” Craig said.

On opening day, the library will conduct chef demonstrations, refreshments, storytime, teen drop-in, creative studio demonstrations, and a history talk to show off the new space.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 9:00 a.m. with events to follow.

The revamped facility is the last of five libraries constructed after the passing of a $108.5 million referendum calling for new facilities and the renovation and update of the existing branches.

The referendum was approved by 74% of Charleston County voters in 2014.