Keith Summey ready for 7th term as Mayor of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is being sworn into office for his seventh term.

New council member Jerome Heyward will also be sworn-in along with all eight returning council members.

The ceremony begins at 6:00 p.m., but we caught up with Mayor Summey and asked what he hopes to accomplish during this term.

“We are constantly looking for ways that we can enhance the quality of life. One of our major projects is to find some form of grocery operation that will go in the south end of the city – it’s very difficult in a time when grocery stores are closing- to find someone to go in an area that is classified as low and moderate-income level neighborhood,” he said.

Mayor Summey also says he hopes to have two new senior centers completed, a gym complex opened up in the south end of the city, and the new aquatic center open.