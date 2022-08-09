KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – As residents on Kiawah Island await a visit from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden this week, town leaders encourage patience from those living and working in the area.

The White House announced this week the Bidens will travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday.

Town leaders say visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures throughout the island for the duration of the president’s visit.

“All relevant entities have been contacted by the President’s security team to coordinate efforts to minimize the impact of the presidential visit on the community,” officials said. “In any case, please be patient during traffic interruptions, as the timing of the President’s movements cannot be announced beforehand for security reasons.”

Details about the president’s trip have not been provided.