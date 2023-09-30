KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists should use caution when traveling around Kiawah Island on Sunday morning as runners, bikers and even swimmers take part in the 2023 Kiawah Island Triathlon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic control during the event. Drivers should be aware of athletes as the course uses several roadways on the island.

As the event gets underway at 7:30 a.m., participants will begin with a .7-mile point-to-point swim along the Kiawah coastline. Then, a 25.1-mile bike ride will stretch the entire length of Kiawah Island and will culminate in a 6.1-mile run that loops through well-shaded neighborhoods.

“The bike and run portions of the race take athletes along the scenic marshland, maritime forest and beachfront, allowing participants to capture the unique essence of Kiawah Island,” said event organizers. “The Kiawah Island Golf Resort Triathlon will not only test beginner triathletes but seasoned competitors alike in a unique environment that showcases Kiawah’s diverse natural habitats and unparalleled beauty.”

An awards ceremony will take place at about 11:15 a.m. at Night Heron Park.