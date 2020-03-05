Kidnapping suspect appears in court; victim’s family speaks out.

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – This week, 38-year-old Gregory Perez was charged with one count of kidnapping following what police called a hostage situation.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, Perez had a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

In court, the victim’s sister spoke on her behalf against Perez.

“My sister has been traumatized. She’s having panic attacks all the time and nightmares. She’s fearful that if he gets out, he will come after her or her children. She’s just always looking over her shoulder,” says the victim’s sister, who has not been identified at this time.

According to his records, this kidnapping wasn’t his first offense.

We discovered multiple charges from agencies in state, in addition to out of state warrants.

One warrant out of Tennessee was for a failure to appear status. Another out of Georgia was a warrant for a driving violation.

Perez was given a no-contact order with the victim and her family.

He’s expected back in court in May.