CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family portion of one of Charleston’s most popular events is set to take place October 2 at Stoney Field.

The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival will feature races for children of all ages, family yoga, activities and games, free food, and more.

Kickoff will be at 2:00 p.m. and the races will begin at 4:30 p.m. The first race will be a mascot race, followed by the Toddler Woddler, then the 400-meter race around the track. All runners will receive medals. Registration is required for children 12 and under.

Free hot dogs will be available for kids while supplies last and free t-shirts will be available for kids who are pre-registered.

The event is free to all participants.