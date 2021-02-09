King Street business at center of Count on 2 investigation sued for selling fake KN-95 masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry business is being sued by a New Jersey company for allegedly selling fake KN-95 masks in what the suit calls “a classic case of fraud.” The business was previously the subject of a Count on 2 investigation for the employees’ aggressive sales tactics.

The lawsuit was filed in the New Jersey Superior Court on behalf of BMY Global Sourcing, LLC (BMY) and names Ally Cosmetics, a cosmetics store located at 216 King Street, and principal shareholder Maor Kadosh, as the defendants.

According to the suits, in April of 2020 amid the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, BMY was seeking Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to source to clients.

The suit alleges that “in April 2020, Kadosh, on behalf of Ally Cosmetics… contacted BMY concerning the potential sale of PPE — specifically, face masks for medical use.”

BMY was aware of “Kadosh’s reputation as having years of experiencing in successfully sourcing products, including from China.”

It is unclear why a purported perfume salesman would claim to be an effective purveyor of medical-grade face masks.

BMY reportedly “made clear to Kadosh that it was only interested in purchasing face masks that were approved by US regulators for medical use,” and “Kadosh specifically represented to BMY that Ally Cosmetics had sourced KN-95 face masks from China…that were approved by US regulators for medical use in the US.”

Based on Kadosh’s assurances, BMY purchased $640,000 worth of masks and wired the funds to Kadosh.

The assurance was false, according to the suit, and “Kadosh and Ally Cosmetics knew that it was false when it was made.” BMY purchased the masks to distribute to medical workers, but the masks were rejected due to them not meeting approval.

BMY contacted Kadosh, requested a refund, and subsequently sent a formal notice. BMY has not yet received a refund.

News 2 obtained documents confirming that in October of 2020, Ally Cosmetics was administratively dissolved on grounds of failure to pay franchise taxes and failure to deliver an annual report to the Department of Revenue.

A previous lawsuit was filed on behalf of BMY naming Naor Rahamin as Ally Cosmetic’s principal shareholder. That lawsuit was dropped for undisclosed reasons, but BMY’s lawyer, Joseph Tripodi, told News 2 that he understands Kadosh and Rahamin to be partners. The two lawsuits are virtually the same, with the exception of renaming the defendant.

In December of 2020, Noella Cosmetics registered with the Secretary of State at the 216 King Street address, with Naor Rahamin listed as the agent.

News 2 reached out to multiple numbers listed for the businesses at 216 King Street and was unable to get in contact with anyone.