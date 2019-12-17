King Street shop owner finds beauty in a broken window

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A King Street shop owner is making the best of a bad situation.

After vandals threw a 2×4 through the front window of Hampden Clothing on Thursday Night, Stacy Smallwood had the broken window boarded up.

Instead of thinking of the boarded-up window as an eyesore, Smallwood decided to put the attention that the site was bound to get to good use.

She painted:

“YOU CAN SHATTER OUR GLASS BUT NOT OUR SPIRIT.

DONATE $10 TO PROJECT ALS RESEARCH”

Marketing and PR Director Christine Gross said that Smallwood included the ALS message in honor of her friend who was diagnosed last month.

Smallwood is inviting people to stop by the store and donate and/or sign the board.

She has raised over $1,000 in the last 24 hours.