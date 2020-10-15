King Tides expected to bring significant flooding through Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday issued a warning to Lowcountry residents ahead of expected King Tides over the weekend.

The City is encouraging residents to “use caution and plan their travel to avoid low-lying areas during periods of high tide.”

Moderate flooding is expected around 7:29 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. On Friday morning around 8:02 a.m., some areas of the city may experience near-major flooding.

Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff urged residents and visitors to “keep an eye on the forecast, exercise caution when traveling throughout the city, and never drive through flooded roadways.”

As the tides approach, officials will monitor conditions and provide updates.