CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Kingsford Charcoal has been offering support to BBQ restaurants around the country as the struggle through the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Kingsford donated $10,000 to BBQ restaurants, including Swig & Swine.

Now, they are making an even bigger contribution: a $5,000 tab at Charleston area restuarants.

On September 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., customers can get one free 12-count wing order, thanks to the tab.