CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kristen French has withdrawn her candidacy for the Charleston County School Board, according to Isaac Cramer, executive director for the Charleston County Board of Elections.

French, who had been elected to serve District 4, or the North Area District, sent a letter to the Charleston County Board of Elections on Monday saying she was withdrawing her candidacy for the upcoming election.

French was seeking re-election to the Board of Trustees in the November election.

Chris Collins, Pam McKinney, Ashley Peele, and Thomas Revenelll are running for that District 3 seat.

The candidate filing window closed a noon Monday. More than 30 candidates are expected to appear on the ballot for seats across the school district in November.