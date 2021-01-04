Kristin Graziano swearing-in Monday as Charleston County Sheriff

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than 30 years, Charleston County will have a new sheriff. Democrat Kristin Graziano will be sworn in as sheriff at the old historic courthouse at 10 AM on Monday.

Graziano will first be sworn in privately by the Charleston County Clerk of Court before having a formal ceremony at the Old Historic Courthouse. Limited family and friends will be allowed following COVID-19 protocols.

Graziano has been in law enforcement for 32 years. She is the first woman to become a sheriff in South Carolina.

During her 18 years with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Graziano has served as a member and trainer for the SWAT team. She also designed and implemented a uniform response code for active shooter scenarios for Charleston County Schools that has been used as a model for the entire state.

An issue Graziano says she will face immediately is losing experienced employees.

“To fill those gaps we want to bring them up and we want them to be successful, so one of the programs that we’ll start immediately is supervisory training,” Sheriff-elect Kristin Graziano stated.

Law enforcement under the new administration will be sworn in throughout the day on Tuesday and Al Cannon Detention Center employees will be sworn in throughout the week beginning Wednesday.

Graziano says she looks forward to bringing more transparency and accountability to Charleston as well as repairing bonds with the black and Latin community which will be a primary focus in her first 100 days as sheriff.

Since being elected, Graziano says she is ready to hit the ground running.

“People need to know that we’re getting where we need to be and we’re getting there probably quicker than I anticipated, but it has not been easy and I will continue to stay the course,” Graziano mentioned.

Graziano will officially take over the sheriff’s office at midnight.