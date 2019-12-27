Kwanzaa celebration to be held on Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Disco and Gullah Gullah Angel Network are hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration on Sunday, December 29.

The event will be held at 1162 Venning Road in Mount Pleasant from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Savannah J of 99.7 will host and the Honorable Emah Ahliellah will hold a Kwanzaa workshop.

The event will celebrate ‘Ujamaa’ which is one of the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa.

Ujamaa means cooperative economics. According to the East Cooper Disco and Gullah Gullah Angel Network, it involves building businesses, controlling economics, and sharing the wealth and work of a community.