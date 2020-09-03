Labor Day weekend brings a new round of COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors around the Lowcountry are pleading to keep up with the good work in holding COVID-19 case numbers low by continuing to social distance and wearing a mask.

One physician told News 2 they worry that if we, ‘go on holiday’, from protecting ourselves from the virus, another spike of cases could follow.

Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, a Family Medicine Physician with Roper Saint Francis said, the best way to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak after a holiday weekend, is by all working together.

Just like as a society we have this agreement that when we drive on the road we pay attention to those yellow lines—and we stay in our lane because we both want to be okay and we want to protect each other. And wearing facemasks and choosing to social distance is just an extension of that concept. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Family Medicine Roper Saint Francis

Dr. Ellis-Yarian said that this is now an ever-going pandemic, but masks are the main reason we’ve seen much lower numbers coming out of the Charleston area.

She said, masks are proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and they are safe for the wearer. Dr. Ellis-Yarian pointed to recent research that shows if 95% of Americans would choose to wear a face mask, that the estimated death toll between now and November could be cut by more than 30,000 deaths.

No matter what age, race, or underlying conditions you may or may not have Dr. Ellis-Yarian said the choices made this weekend will impact the whole city.

It’s not just about what demographic you fit into. I’m not over 65—so I don’t have to worry about it—it doesn’t work that way. We’re all part of this, we can all protect each other, and COVID-19 definitely has an impact on every person. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Family Medicine Roper Saint Francis

Aside from her concerns about more contracting the virus here in the Lowcountry—Dr. Ellis-Yarian is also concerned about the possibility of the flu season on top of the pandemic. As this could stress the hosptial systems for a second time this year if preventatives are not taken.

One way to avoid contracting Influenza is by getting your flu shot—as there is a vaccine for that, as well as continuing to wear your mask.

As for when we’ll know how well both residents and tourists continued to follow the CDC’s recommendations? Both the case count, as well as the death toll, will be reflect the holiday weekend in 14 to 20 days.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.