Ladson man, 66, arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 66-year-old Ladson man has been arrested on a criminal solicitation of a minor charge.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Alan Craig Brown after investigators say Brown solicited sex from a person who he thought was a minor.

Officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Charleston County and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the case.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.