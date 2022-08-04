CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music band ‘Lady A’ has cancelled its Request Line Tour so that a member of the band can focus on his physical and mental health.

The band was set to perform at Charleston’s Gaillard Center August 25.

In a social media post, the band said that the decision was hard, but important. “We are a band, but more importantly… we’re a family.” As singer Chris Kelly embarks on what they called “a journey to sobriety,” the band said that it will “take the time, with the support of our families and team of professionals, to walk through this together.”

Ultimately, the band said that the break will “best set [them] up for many more years together.”

Fans that purchased tickets for the upcoming tour will be contacted in the coming days with information on refunds.