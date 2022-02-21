Land involved in Stono Slave Rebellion to be sold to Charleston County Greenbelt program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 20 acres of land on which the 1739 Stono Slave Rebellion was partially fought is in the process of being sold to the Charleston County Greenbelt program.

The property “consists of roughly eight acres of highland and approximately 12 acres of coastal salt marsh, as well as direct deep-water access to Wallace River, which feeds into the nearby Stono River and is part of the Rantowles Creek and the Car Caw Interpretive Center complex of waterbodies.”

It was purchased by the South Carolina Sea-Island Small Farmers Cooperative, a group of Black farmers, in the 1970’s. The group did not know it was the site where the Stono River Rebellion started at the time of purchase, according to former Charleston County Council member Curtis Inabinett Sr.

The site is currently listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but the transfer of the property to the Charleston County Greenbelt program will “permanently protect the property.”

Ruins of a colonial-era store/warehouse will be preserved, and signage telling the story of the site’s history will be added around the property.

The project will also open the property to the public by adding “a launch site for paddle craft and a small dock for crabbing and fishing.”

The Charleston County Greenbelt program has submitted an application for funding to purchase the property. A formal presentation of the plan will be given on March 16.