Lane closure coming to James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lane closure on James Island is expected to impact traffic as crews begin work on the Grimball Road Drainage Improvements project on James Island, across from James Island Elementary School.

Work begins December 2, and “includes the construction of a reinforced concrete pipte under Grimball and South Grimball Roadways.”

The work is expected to “help alleviate flooding issues in this area.”

Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., one lane will be closed. Flaggers will be out to direct traffic, and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Work is expected to be completed by December 11.