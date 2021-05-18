Lane closure on Ben Sawyer Blvd planned for Intracoastal Water Main Connection Project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) -A portion of Ben Sawyer Boulevard will close temporarily on Tuesday, May 25, as part of the Intracoastal Water Main Connection Project.

A one-mile stretch near the entrance of Toler’s Cove will close early in the morning and is expected to be closed for about 24 hours as crews lay a 5,200 linear foot, 18-inch steel water main below the Intracoastal Waterway.

The multi-use path along the Ben Sawyer Boulevard causeway will be closed during construction for the safety of crews and the public.

Pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers should all expect changes in traffic patters and delays during construction. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to be alert and comply with guidance from traffic crews.