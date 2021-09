MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An overnight lane closure is planned Friday for Long Grove Drive at Rifle Range Road as crews work on a water main improvement project.

Long Grove Drive at Rifle Range Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday. It is expected to reopen at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone traveling through the area is asked to use caution and comply with signs and detours.