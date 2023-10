CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in Mount Pleasant will want to be aware of an upcoming lane closure.

Construction crews say N. Hwy 17 at Mathis Ferry and Venning Road will have a lane closure beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 20.

Specifically, construction crews say this will impact the turning lane from Mathis Ferry in front of the CVS.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution when driving through the area.