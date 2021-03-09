Lane closures coming to Don Holt bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) on Tuesday announced upcoming repairs on the Don Holt bridge which will result in lane closures.
The schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, March 14 through Thursday, March 25: EASTBOUND right lane closed
- Sunday, March 28 through Thursday, April 1: EASTBOUND left lane closed
- Sunday, April 4 through Monday, April 5: WESTBOUND right lane closed
- Tuesday, April 6 through Wednesday, April 7: WESTBOUND left lane closed
Work will be done from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.