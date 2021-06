MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures and traffic-pattern changes are coming to Ben Sawyer Boulevard next week as Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews continue the water main connection project.

Traffic will be impacted on Ben Sawyer Boulevard near Toler’s Cove Monday through Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use caution and comply with crews directing traffic. Delays are expected.