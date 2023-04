CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the Cosgrove Bridge will be closed beginning April 29 as Dominion Energy crews conduct maintenance and inspection of a natural gas line.

The closures will be conducted over the weekend from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dominion Energy said that traffic will merge “to center and left lanes and will not affect any I-26 exits.”

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.